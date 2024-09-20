Odisha Government to Establish Medical Colleges in Every District, Announces Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced its commitment to establish medical colleges in each district headquarters. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling made this announcement, emphasizing the government’s dedication to improving healthcare access and quality across the state.

Currently, Odisha boasts 11 medical colleges, with two more set to become operational in Talcher and Kandhamal soon. This initiative aims to address the shortage of medical professionals and enhance healthcare services for the state’s residents. The government plans to achieve this ambitious goal within the next five years.

Minister Mahaling highlighted that this initiative is part of the BJP government’s broader strategy to ensure equitable healthcare for all citizens. By setting up medical colleges in every district, the government hopes to provide better medical education opportunities and improve the overall health outcomes in Odisha.