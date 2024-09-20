CM Mohan Charan Majhi Presents 100-Day Report Card of BJP Govt in Odisha

Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday showcased his government’s 100-day report, asserting that the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto promises have been fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe.

After 24 years, the state has witnessed a change in government. The BJP has taken over the reins of power from the BJD. Marking 100 days since their governance began, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s administration has reported on the fulfilment of its promises.

The centenary celebrations of the BJP’s tenure were held at Puri Saradhabali, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the inauguration. He presented a 100-day report card to the public, with the State Cabinet, Union Minister, and all MLAs and MPs in attendance. Following the state-level event in Puri, special programs are scheduled across various districts and constituencies from the 20th to the 22nd.

The Chief Minister announced that the government was sworn in on June 12. The Srimandir’s four gates were opened on June 13. The Ratna Bhandar has been opened, and the inventory of its treasures has been completed. The state will see the empowerment of women. Initiatives to make the government more accessible to the public are underway. The Chief Minister also mentioned that special programs would be conducted in various districts and constituencies.