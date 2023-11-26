TPCODL Lights Up Bali Jatra 2023: Ensuring Seamless Power supply and Safety for all

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, reiterates its commitment to providing uninterrupted and safe power supply during the eagerly awaited Bali Jatra 2023 festival in Cuttack. The festival, beginning on November 27, 2023, and lasting eight days, celebrates Odisha’s maritime history and stands as Asia’s largest open trade fair.

As a significant improvement in safety measures, emphasis has been placed on the 11 kV underground cabling, securing the 11 kV overhead network, utilizing insulated cables for the entire LT network, barricading substations and ensuring consumer connections through proper meters with competent manpower. In addition, the deployment of three strategically located mobile transformers further enhances the power supply’s resilience during festive periods.

In its commitment to ensuring a reliable power supply, TPCODL has dedicated over 1600 man-days to electrify customer connections. The company has established 10 Fuse Call Centers (FCC) and customer camps operational since November 13th, 2023, addressing inquiries and other queries about new connections.

For any power-related complaints, consumers can contact the following numbers: 0671-2990227/127 or 1912/1800-345-7122. They can provide the counter number, row number and ground while lodging any query or complaint.

TPCODL will also showcase its various offers and solutions, such as different digital payment modes, new connection offers and safety guidelines, at its stall on the ground.

Bali Jatra, deeply rooted in Odisha’s cultural heritage, showcases a rich array of experiences, from diverse cuisines and a bustling trade fair to engaging exhibitions on history and handloom, along with traditional rituals, captivating millions of visitors across all age groups.

Speaking on Bali Jatra, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, said, “Our firm commitment to safety ensures that this Bali Jatra is both joyful and exceptionally secure for all. We wholeheartedly encourage the public to procure authorized electricity connections and diligently adhere to safety protocols. In case of an emergency, please feel free to reach out to our toll-free helpline without hesitation.”

As Bali Jatra unfolds, TPCODL remains dedicated to making this festive season a secure and enjoyable experience for all. TPCODL – For you, with you, always.