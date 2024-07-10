President Droupadi Murmu Plays With Olympic Medallist Saina Nehwal

President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women-players making a great impact on the world stage.

As part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson, honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow.