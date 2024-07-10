DARPG Releases 23rd CPGRAMS Report for States/UTs of June 2024

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 23rd monthly report for States/UTs for June, 2024. The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal by the States/UTs.

A total of 69940 grievances were redressed by States and Union Territories in June, 2024. The pendency of grievances of States/UTs received on CPGRAMS portal stands at 195082 grievances across the States/UTs Governments, as of 30th June, 2024.

In June, 2024, 26552 feedbacks were collected for States/UTs by the Feedback Call Centre, out of the feedbacks collected, ~38% citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided.

Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in June, 2024 with the number standing at 18913 grievances. 14 States/UTs have received more than 1000 grievances in the month of June, 2024. Uttar Pradesh and Assam disposed the maximum number of grievances in June, 2024, with the number standing at 29708 and 4706 grievances respectively. 15 States/UTs have disposed more than 1000 grievances in the month of June, 2024.

The report also includes the status of grants released under the Sevottam Scheme in the FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24. In the last three Financial Years (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), 512 training courses have been completed, in which ~16759 officers have been trained.

S. No. Financial Year Training Conducted Officers Trained 1 2022-23 280 8496 2 2023-24 215 7604 3 2024-25 17 659 TOTAL 512 16759

Key Highlights for the month of June are as follows:

Status of Public Grievances on CPGRAMS

In June, 2024, 55134 PG cases were received for the States/UTs and 69940 PG cases were redressed

The monthly disposal in States/UTs increased from 55940 PG cases at the end of May, 2024, to 69940 PG cases at the end of June, 2024

32 States/UTs have Average Closing Time of their grievances beyond the Standard Redressal Time of 30 days

Status of Pendency of Public Grievances on CPGRAMS

22 States/UTs have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 30 th June, 2024

June, 2024 For States/UTs, as on 30 th June, 2024, there exists a pendency of 195082 PG cases

June, 2024, there exists a pendency of 195082 PG cases The pendency in the States/UTs has decreased from 209582 PG cases at the end of May, 2024 to 195082 PG cases at the end of June, 2024

Grievance Redressal Index

Top 3 performers among the 4 groups are as follows: