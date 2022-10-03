President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Gujarat today

President Droupadi Murmu has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad. The President is on a two day visit to Gujarat today, October 3. This is her first visit to Gujarat as President of India.

She will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at Gandhinagar. In the evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted by the Gujarat government in her honour in Gandhinagar.

On October 4, the President will launch ‘herStart’ – a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs. She will also inaugurate various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.