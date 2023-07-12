Bhubaneswar: Praveen Kumar from KIIT qualifies for 2024 Paris Paralympics after winning Bronze Medal in World Para Athletics Championship 2023 at Paris.

KIIT University student Mr. Praveen Kumar won the Bronze Medal in men’s high jump T44/64 event with a season best jump of 2.01m and booked a spot for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Praveen is pursuing Masters Degree (Sociology) and provided free education under sports scholarship at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Praveen on winning the Bronze Medal and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. He also assured him all necessary support for his sporting journey and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.