World Population Day celebrated at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: World Population Day 2023 observed by Utkal University at PG Council Hall by the Population Research Center of Utkal University. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya presided over the program; she said that increasing physical, mental and spiritual knowledge is essential for good health. Population control and good health can be achieved through public awareness. Everyone needs to look at it. However, the VC expressed that population stability is possible only through widespread public awareness.

Former Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Prof. Ashok Kumar Mohapatra attended the program as the chief guest and said ‘health is wealth’ that we have learned from our childhood. Many of us ignore our health due to busy lifestyles and other reasons. On the other hand, the right to health is a fundamental right of an individual, although currently, nearly one-third of the world’s population lacks access to essential health services. Infrastructure and public awareness are needed along with the overall cooperation that is necessary, he added.

PG Council Chairperson Professor Navaneeta Rath joined as the guest of honor and highlighted the importance of celebrating World Population Day. Prof. Debendra Kumar Biswal, Deputy Director, Population Research Center gave the welcome address while Rajeev Kumar Sahu delivered vote of thanks.

World Health Day 2023 is being celebrated all over the world today by the World Health Organization (WHO). This year’s theme is ‘Health for All’, which means working towards the promotion of physical, mental and emotional well-being for all in every corner of the globe, recognizing the unique value of good health. With this, WHO hopes that a person can live a happy life by improving the standard of living.