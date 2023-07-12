CSMIA, the only Indian airport to be recognised on the Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ 10 Favorite International Airports of 2023

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved a significant feat by securing the 4th position on the coveted list of Travel + Leisure readers’ favourite international airports of 2023. While CSMIA is the only Indian Airport to make the cut, this recognition underscores CSMIA’s unwavering commitment to constantly providing an exceptional travel experience to passengers along with world-class hospitality. CSMIA has left a lasting impression on travellers, earning its well-deserved spot on this esteemed list.

In recent times, international airports have evolved beyond mere transit hubs, serving as complete destinations and CSMIA stands tall with offerings and experiences that redefines modern air travel for passengers. With a wide range of amenities including shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Additionally, CSMIA also spectacularly showcases the Indian culture and introduces the same to passengers across the globe. CSMIA now harbour travellers that desire longer layovers, as it strives to make the most of the abundant amenities available to them.

The International airports featured on the list were specifically rated on criteria such as access, check-in & security, restaurants & bars, shopping, and design. Respondents rated several international airports based on each of these characteristics. The average of the final scores then resulted in the ranking of the airports.

We are deeply honoured and grateful for this recognition which is not just an accolade of what CSMIA stands for, but also a testament and appreciation of the hard work and dedication of our teams who go above and beyond every day to deliver memorable passenger experiences.

Every year for the World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe, to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.)

The full list is here.

Our Readers’ Favorite International Airports of 2023 (travelandleisure.com)

CSMIA acknowledges the ever-evolving needs and wants of the modern traveller and with meticulous efforts strives to provide the best. Moreover, with digitisation the wait time has significantly decreased, improving operations, and promoting seamless passenger flow. CSMIA’s feature on the list is a testament to its unprecedented growth and its dedication to offering unrivalled service, safety, and hospitality to passengers.