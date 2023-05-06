Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be organised in 200+ districts on May 8, 2023

As part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to boost career opportunities for India’s youth under Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is organising the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on May 8th, 2023, in 200+ districts across the country.



Several local businesses and organizations have been invited to be a part of this apprenticeship mela to provide relevant apprenticeship training opportunities to local youth. The event will witness the participation of many companies representing various sectors. Through a single platform, participating organizations can connect with potential apprentices, choose from their qualifications on the spot, while strengthening the livelihood opportunities of the youth.



Individuals can register for the mela by visiting https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and to find the mela’s nearest location. The candidates who are Class 5 to Class 12 pass outs or have skill training certificates or are ITI certificate holders or Diploma holders or graduates can apply in this apprenticeship mela. The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues. The locations are also available on the apprenticeship mela portal (http://dgt.gov.in/appmela2022/). Those who have already enrolled have been requested to reach the venue with all the relevant documents. Through this Mela, the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability rate after the training sessions.



Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that to drive the country’s development and growth, apprenticeship training must be prioritized to help create opportunity for work-based learning and exposure along with stipend being offered to the youth under its earn while you learn model. This will act as a window to the industry for the apprentices, where they can get a globally recognised certificate along with industry-oriented training. Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela is a golden opportunity for India’s youth to connect with the industry and to avail the relevant apprenticeship training opportunities. Additionally, the system is designed to cater to those seeking to skill/upskill and make a headway in their careers, he added.



Apprenticeship melas are held throughout the country on the second Monday of every month. In these melas, selected individuals are offered apprenticeship opportunities during which they receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills. Apprenticeship is considered the most sustainable model of skill development, and it has been getting a big boost under the Skill India Mission.



The government is striving to train 15 lakh youth per annum through apprenticeship training and to fulfil this mission, PMNAM is an initiative that will increase the participation of establishments and the youth. It is also providing awareness to the youth on various opportunities existing across the participating companies.



