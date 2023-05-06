New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada, Odisha today (May 6, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University has made a unique identity in the field of higher education and research in a short span of its history.

The President appreciated the University for establishing the ‘Sacred Grove’ in its campus with the aim to preserve the bedrock of tribal practices and cultural traditions. She said that the ‘Sacred Grove’ is important for the conservation of environment and local biodiversity. It is also one of the best examples of community-based management of natural resources.

The President said that the world is facing huge challenges of global warming and climate change. India has set an example for the world to adopt a nature-friendly lifestyle, which is called Lifestyle for the Environment or LiFE. In our tradition, it is believed that trees, plants, mountains, rivers all have life and not only humans but also all living beings are children of nature. Therefore, it is the duty of all human beings to live in harmony with nature. She said that the Similipal National Park located in this region holds a globally important place in terms of biodiversity. She expressed confidence that the students and teachers of the university would find a way to protect biodiversity through their research and innovation.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said that receiving degree does not mean that education process has been completed. Education is a continuous process. She said that after getting higher education some of them would do a job, some would do business and some would also do research but thinking of giving a job is better than thinking of doing a job. She was happy to note that this University has set up an Incubation Centre and provides assistance to the students, alumni and common people in setting up start-ups.

The President said that competition is an inevitable side of life. One has to face competition in every walk of life. She said that students should always keep trying to succeed in the competition and for that they should keep acquiring higher skills and move towards greater efficiency. They can turn the impossible into possible with their will-power.

The President said that competition is a natural side of life, but cooperation is the beautiful side of life. She told students that while moving forward in life, when they would look back, they would find that some people of the society are not very capable of competing with them. She advised students to hold the hands of deprived ones and bring them forward. She said that a healthy society can be built through generosity and cooperation. She urged students to think not only of their own happiness and interest but also about the welfare of the society and country.

