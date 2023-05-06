JioCinema Announces Ten More Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Car Winners

Less than a month since launching Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema announced 10 more winners who won a car each for TATA IPL 2023 matches played between April 27 & May 3. The mid-week double-header on May 3 turned rewarding for Noor Ul Naik Narkoo from Nagam Kokernag, Jammu & Kashmir and Satya Narayan Sahu from Karthini, Madhya Pradesh who won a car each in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians and washed out Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings games respectively.

The low-scoring thriller between the book-end teams of this season Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on May 2 turned out equally exciting for Nirmal Rokaya, the latest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan winner from Bengaluru. A security guard in Bengaluru, Nirmal won a car when playing the contest.

Nohan Reang from Santir Bazar, Tripura won the contest’s top prize during an eventful clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. While mid and post-match action kept viewers glued to their mobile, tablet, and Connected TV screens, Nohan predicted his way through it to add a car to his garage by the end of the night.

Super Sunday on April 30 was a day to remember as records came tumbling down both on and off the field for Punjab. Punjab Kings became the first team to successfully chase a 200-run total against CSK at Chepauk when they beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets, but that was not all. Anand from Gardsankar in Punjab also became the first Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan winner to winner from the State. Later in the day, Mumbai Indians’ record-chase at Wankhede stadium against Rajasthan Royals turned lucky in another part of the country for Sadhan Kumar Jha from Banbadh, Jharkhand, who won a car.

Juliya Debbarma residing in Kowai, Tripura predicted her way to victory as Sunrisers Hyderabad defended 197 against Delhi Capitals in the national capital during the second game of the double-header on April 29. Kharka Bahadur Dhal of Imphal, Manipur won a car as effortlessly as Gujarat Titans’ run-chase against Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day.

Haryana found its first winner as Pawan Kumar from Mahendragarh won the contest’s top prize during a 458-run avalanche between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on April 28. Jaipur turned yellow on April 27 during Rajasthan Royals’ clash with Chennai Super Kings, but the home side prevailed and won the match comfortably by 32 runs, while Parmar Vipul Ramabhai from Rajkot won a car playing the contest.

In addition to the 36 car winners, over 68,000 people have won other prizes on offer in the contest till date.

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is aimed to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. The contest offers viewers prizes like smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckband, and wireless earphones, and a chance to win one car every match, among other prizes.

Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win the car.

