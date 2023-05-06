Neeraj Chopra clinches Doha Diamond League title

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg in Doha last night. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland last September, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season in style. Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, which was his fourth career-best effort, to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club. Czech Republic’s Vadlejch stood second, with Grenada’s Peters finishing third. With this win, Neeraj has also bagged the world lead.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his throw of 88.67 metres at Doha Diamond League. In a tweet, Mr. Thakur said, with his thunderous throw of 88.67 metres, Neeraj Chopra dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. He said, Neeraj Chopra is a true champion who has made the nation proud again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his 88.67 meters javelin throw at Doha Diamond League. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi expressed happiness over Neeraj’s first event of the year with first position. He said, with the world lead throw of 88.67 meters, Neeraj Chopra shined at the Doha Diamond League. The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the endeavours ahead.