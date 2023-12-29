Entertainment

Prabhas Joins Forces with Director Maruthi for Upcoming 24th Feature Film, Title Reveal Set for Pongal 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

In a significant announcement for Telugu cinema enthusiasts, actor Prabhas is all geared up for his 24th cinematic endeavor, teaming up with acclaimed director Maruthi. The news was officially disclosed by the esteemed production house, People Media Factory, via their microblogging platform on Friday.

The collaboration between the “Baahubali” sensation and the esteemed director has sparked immense anticipation among fans, eagerly awaiting this novel pairing in the realm of Tollywood. Known for his versatility and impactful performances, Prabhas continues to surprise audiences with his diverse selection of projects, and this new venture is poised to be another milestone in his illustrious career.

 

The production banner further revealed that the movie’s title, along with its first look, is slated for a grand unveiling during the auspicious occasion of Pongal in January 2024. The announcement has already set the industry abuzz with speculations and excitement surrounding the film’s storyline, casting, and overall presentation.

Both Prabhas and Maruthi boast an impressive track record in the Telugu film industry, making this collaboration a promising venture poised to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and cinematic brilliance. As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated reveal, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await further updates about this intriguing project that promises to be a significant cinematic spectacle.

