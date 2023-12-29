Prabhas Joins Forces with Director Maruthi for Upcoming 24th Feature Film, Title Reveal Set for Pongal 2024

People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING 😍
First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal 🔥#Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast ❤️🔥
A @DirectorMaruthi film. @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/vGErsqcv1z
— People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) December 29, 2023
The production banner further revealed that the movie’s title, along with its first look, is slated for a grand unveiling during the auspicious occasion of Pongal in January 2024. The announcement has already set the industry abuzz with speculations and excitement surrounding the film’s storyline, casting, and overall presentation.
Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time!
Happy to present Rebel Star #Prabhas in a brand new avatar 🤗
See you all for Pongal 🙂#PrabhasPongalFeast @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/px5CKz3b6c
— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 29, 2023
Both Prabhas and Maruthi boast an impressive track record in the Telugu film industry, making this collaboration a promising venture poised to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and cinematic brilliance. As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated reveal, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await further updates about this intriguing project that promises to be a significant cinematic spectacle.