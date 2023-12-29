Prabhas Joins Forces with Director Maruthi for Upcoming 24th Feature Film, Title Reveal Set for Pongal 2024

In a significant announcement for Telugu cinema enthusiasts, actor Prabhas is all geared up for his 24th cinematic endeavor, teaming up with acclaimed director Maruthi. The news was officially disclosed by the esteemed production house, People Media Factory, via their microblogging platform on Friday.

The collaboration between the “Baahubali” sensation and the esteemed director has sparked immense anticipation among fans, eagerly awaiting this novel pairing in the realm of Tollywood. Known for his versatility and impactful performances, Prabhas continues to surprise audiences with his diverse selection of projects, and this new venture is poised to be another milestone in his illustrious career.