TPSODL Inks MOU with Govt. ITIs for Safety-Nest Program

Berhampur: In a significant move towards ensuring safety and skill development in the workplace, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Berhampur and Hinjilicut. The MOU signing event, held at the Corporate Office in Berhampur, witnessed the presence of Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, TPSODL, Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal of Govt. ITI Berhampur, and Er. Rajesh Tripathy, Principal of Govt. ITI Hinjilicut.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards providing comprehensive training opportunities for ITI students, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical field experience. Under the MOU, TPSODL will launch the “Safety Training Program (Safety-Nest: Nurturing a Secure Environment)” for those technical students. This program aims to impart crucial safety skills aligned with Tata Power’s Distribution Company operations.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL stated, “We are delighted to join hands with Govt. ITI Berhampur and Hinjilicut to initiate the ‘Safety-Nest’ program. We believe this collaboration will empower students with the knowledge and expertise needed for a secure work environment within the power distribution sector.”

The program is designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills, addressing the critical importance of safety in the power distribution sector. TPSODL also plans to extend its partnership to other Government ITIs within its jurisdiction in a phased manner.

It is noteworthy that this MOU follows Tata Power’s recent collaboration with the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, on December 20th, 2023. This partnership underscores Tata Power’s commitment to empowering young talent in the state through targeted skill development programs, making them industry-ready.