Odisha FC Dominates with Stellar 4-1 Win Over Jamshedpur FC in ISL Showdown

Odisha FC wrapped up the first half of the ISL 2023-24 season with an impressive 4-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Friday. The goal scorers in the match were I. Vanlalruatfela (27′), R. Krishna (36′, 45+3′), and Diego Maurício (PEN – 45+2′). Jamshedpur FC managed an early goal by R. Tachikawa (23′).

Odisha FC initiated a high-press strategy, favoring long balls, but Jamshedpur’s solid defensive shape thwarted their attempts. In the 7th minute, Carlos’ header from Jahouh’s free-kick hit the keeper, leading to Roy scoring on the rebound. However, the referee ruled it as a foul.

Diego Mauricio attempted a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 11th minute, but it was blocked, courtesy of Carlos Delgado’s headed pass.

A corner taken by Jahouh in the 12th minute found Puitea in a prime position for a header, yet The Red Miners’s goalkeeper Rehenesh, positioned well, collected the ball.

The 22nd minute saw Princeton’s through ball to Isak on the left, who maneuvered skillfully before passing to Roy, only for Rehenesh to intercept the ball.

Jamshedpur surged ahead in the 23rd minute when Rei Tachikawa’s right-footed shot from outside the box found the bottom left corner, putting OFC behind at 0-1 against JFC.

OFC retaliated fiercely in the 27th minute. Puitea’s exceptional through ball on the right reached Roy, who delivered a low cross, allowing Isak Ralte, in superb form, to equalize the score at OFC 1-1 JFC.

Isak Ralte tried a curler from outside the box in the 30th minute, narrowly missing the mark.

The 36th minute witnessed Amey’s pass to Diego on the right flank. Diego powered into the box, his shot saved by Rehenesh, only for Roy to tap in the rebound, placing OFC in the lead at 2-1.

As the first half wound down in additional time (45+2’), Diego Mauricio was fouled by Red Miners’ keeper TP Rehnesh inside the box, granting Odisha FC a penalty, which Diego successfully converted, extending their lead to 3-1.

In just one minute, at 45+3’, a brilliant passage of play had unfolded in midfield before Isak had delivered a through ball for Roy, who swiftly placed it into the back of the net, marking the score in the second half as OFC 4-1 JFC.

In the 62nd minute, Diego had turned wisely from the throw-in to beat his man and whipped in a shot, which was saved by Rehenesh. By the 70th minute, Roy had played a through ball to Amey on the right flank. Amey had dribbled into the box before taking a shot, which was saved again. In the 79th minute, Roy had executed a quick turn in the midfield before passing the ball to Aniket. Aniket had dribbled down but was shouldered down by the JFC defense. Finally, in the 90th minute, Pranjal dribbled inside the box and shot from a tight angle, only to be saved by Rehenesh. The scoreline remained the same, OFC 4-1 JFC.

As a result of the win, the Kalinga Warriors climbed to the 2nd spot in the league standings as the tournament headed into the International break.