PPS Motors Achieves Historic Milestone; Becomes Country’s first multi-state dealer to sell 40,000 Volkswagen Vehicles in India

Hyderabad, 5th July 2024: PPS Motors – part of a larger automobile group – one of the country’s largest spread automobile conglomerates, has announced that it has reached a milestone of selling 40,000 Volkswagen vehicles and therefore becoming India’s first multi-state dealer to record this feat. PPS Motors has the largest network of touchpoints for Volkswagen in India with 33 touchpoints spread across in five states viz; Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal & Assam.

Despite a slowdown in the auto industry post-pandemic, PPS Motors has expanded to 33 touch points becoming the largest network partner of Volkswagen. Currently every 10th Volkswagen vehicle sold in India is through PPS Motors determining market leadership and exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction. The high Google Rating of 4.8 for PPS Motors-Volkswagen touchpoints showcases the exceptional service quality and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, said “We are delighted to partner with Volkswagen in our journey of over one and half decades which has been very fruitful. We are grateful and thankful to our customers for their trust and support because of which PPS Motors has been able to reach the milestone of 40,000 cars sales. We are proud to be the largest partner of Volkswagen in India with every 10th Volkswagen being sold by PPS Motors.”

On this achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India also commented, “We would like to congratulate PPS Motors for this incredible feat. They have been a long-standing partner, driving growth across key markets for Volkswagen. We are confident PPS Motors will continue raising the bar by providing exceptional customer satisfaction to our expanded Volkswagen family.”

The 40,000th Volkswagen car, a Reflex Silver coloured Virtus Comfortline, was handed over in a special ceremony at PPS Motors’ Kukatpally City showroom in Hyderabad.

During its 15+ years of relationship with Volkswagen, PPS Motors has been bestowed with over 15 accolades and recognitions. PPS Motors stood No. 1 in All India sales with Volkswagen presenting the Highest Sales Contribution Award for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, Best Performance in Focus Segment 2023, Best Exchange Sales Penetration for 3 years in a row (2021, 2022 & 2023), Highest Sales Awards for Taigun & Tiguan, apart from other recognitions to PPS Motors.