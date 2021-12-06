Power Minister administers oath of office and secrecy to member JERC for Goa & UTs

New Delhi : Union Minister for Power and MNRE Shri R.K Singh administered Oath of Office and Secrecy to Jyoti Prasad today as Member (Law) of JERC for Goa & UTs. Secretary Power Shri Alok Kumar and senior officials from the Ministry were also present.

Jyoti Prasad has been appointed as Member (Law), JERC for Goa and UTs. She holds degree in LLB and B.SC. She retired as Senior General Manager (Legal) from PGCIL on 30th June, 2021. Earlier, she worked as Deputy General Manager, AGM, Chief Manager, Law Officer (Corporate Centre) in PGCIL. Prior to this, she had practised law in Delhi High Court from August 1985 to March 1993.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for all Union Territories except Delhi had been established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. Subsequently, the State of Goa also joined above Joint Commission. The Commission consists of a Chairperson and another Member.

Major functions of JERC for Goa & UTs under the Act are, to determine tariff for generation, supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, regulate electricity purchase and procurement process of distribution licensee, facilitate intra-State transmission and wheeling of electricity, etc. within the State of Goa and 6 Union Territories. Under the Act, the Joint Commission shall also advise the State Government/ UT Administration on formulation of National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy; promotion of competition, efficiency and economy in activities of electricity industry; promotion of investment in electricity industry.