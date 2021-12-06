ICAR-CIFA observes Women in Agriculture Day

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha celebrated “Women in Agriculture Day” at the Kausalyaganga campus.

Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT was the Chief Guest on this occasion. She thanked all the farm women for their contribution for the agricultural production in the country. While addressing the gathering she informed that farm women now changing their role from traditional farming to entrepreneurship. She emphasized that four skills are required for a successful entrepreneur i.e. patience, perseverance, humility and empathy. She also encouraged all the farm women to double their production and income through their skills. She praised the women entrepreneurs and ICAR-CIFA scientists for their untiring efforts in disseminating CIFA technologies to farm women.

Dr. P.K. Roul, Managing Director, APICOL was the Guest of honour on this occasion. He informed the house about the importance of this day. He mentioned that it is the age of entrepreneurship and women are becoming agri-entrepreneurs. He narrated about the different schemes of the state Govt. and the simplified schemes of the govt. for women agri- entrepreneurs and WSHGs.

Earlier Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the guests. Dr. Swain elaborated that this institute has been playing a pivotal role in attracting more and more women into freshwater fish farming. During the past three decades CIFA has operated several outreach projects that benefitted exclusively women. In other projects too sizable proportion of women were provided access to technology, training and skill development and other support in order to encourage them to adopt scientific aquaculture practices. It not only helped them to improve their livelihood but also empowered them socially and economically. He added that ICAR-CIFA has mobilized several women groups in adopting carp seed rearing, breeding and culture of ornamental fishes, carp culture in community ponds and post-harvest processing of freshwater fishes, etc. He also suggested that the farm women can also make an enterprise adopting the concept of ornamental fish village.

Dr (Mrs) K. D. Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, highlighted the role played by women in farming. She gave a detailed account of women’s participation in agriculture with special reference to aquaculture. She elaborated different aspects of aquaculture to be taken up by women which is profitable and feasible to carry out along with their household activities. Mr. Ajaya Kumar Das Senior Scientist and Head, KVK also spoke on this occasion. He highlighted the role of the WSHGs and the FMC in increasing farmer’s income in the Khordha district. Dr. Himanshu Kumar De, Principal Scientist spoke on CIFA’s contribution on Gender Mainstreaming in Aquaculture. He also briefed about some accomplished women entrepreneurs like Ms Tana Yami from Arunachal Pradesh and Ms. Nina Singh from Odisha.

Eight progressive farm women were felicitated on this occasion. 179 farm women, scientists, technical officers etc attended this function. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, SMS, KVK, Khordha proposed the vote of thanks. Mrs. Snatashree Mohanty, Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, moderated the event and Mrs Sukanti Behera coordinated the event.