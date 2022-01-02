Poster Of Odia Film “Dennaa- The Wings” Released In New Year

Bhubaneswar: The worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic has affected all including Children and it has made a dreadful impact on Child Education most notably of poor families.

The film “Dennaa, The Wings” is one such an attempt of nationally and internationally acclaimed Filmmaker Mr. Santosh Panda produced under the Banner The Premier Media.

Many Award Winning Films including Sabas Biju and The Art of Life, to his credit, Writer and Director Mr. Panda while speaking to us shared that he has tried to make a neat presentation while telling story to the audience through the Audio Visual Medium. “Who could be a big celebrity than my Mother and Uncle who releases poster of the film on the very first day of the New Year “ he added. The Fist look of the Poster released today by his Mother Annapurna Panda and Noted Actor and Director Prof. Ramakanta Mishra.

Choudhury Bikash Das, Mamata Mohanty, Suhana Kar, Kalinga Dash, Kalyani Panda, Subhasmita Panda, Kuni Panda, Panu Behera have performed in the Film “ Dennaa, The Wings”. Lyrics and Music has been composed by Mr. Panda himself and the only song of the film rendered by Satya Parida.