Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1055556. Khordha district registered the Highest of 177 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 45 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st Jan
New Positive Cases: 424
Of which 0-18 years: 67
In quarantine: 249
Local contacts: 175
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 8
2. Bargarh: 10
3. Balangir: 1
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 45
6. Dhenkanal: 3
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 8
9. Jajpur: 9
10. Jharsuguda: 15
11. Kalahandi: 2
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Keonjhar: 14
14. Khurda: 177
15. Mayurbhanj: 8
16. Nawarangpur: 7
17. Puri: 14
18. Rayagada: 4
19. Sambalpur: 15
20. Sundargarh: 38
21. State Pool: 40
New recoveries: 159
Cumulative tested: 25646281
Positive: 1055556
Recovered: 1044962
Active cases: 2078