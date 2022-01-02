Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1055556. Khordha district registered the Highest of 177 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 45 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st Jan

New Positive Cases: 424

Of which 0-18 years: 67

In quarantine: 249

Local contacts: 175

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bargarh: 10

3. Balangir: 1

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 45

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 8

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 15

11. Kalahandi: 2

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Keonjhar: 14

14. Khurda: 177

15. Mayurbhanj: 8

16. Nawarangpur: 7

17. Puri: 14

18. Rayagada: 4

19. Sambalpur: 15

20. Sundargarh: 38

21. State Pool: 40

New recoveries: 159

Cumulative tested: 25646281

Positive: 1055556

Recovered: 1044962

Active cases: 2078