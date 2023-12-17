PoSH Act training programme held in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The district administration organized a training program for LCC and ICC members on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace [Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act 2013 [PoSH] on Saturday.

The ADM Jagatsinghpur Chinmayee Biswal chaired the training program with the companion of DLSA chairwoman Sunanda Padhy, DSP P K Kerketa, ADMO Dr Pramod Kumar Barik, and resource person senior lawyer Dhirendra Nath Acharya, local complaint committee head Sushama Pradhan discussed the PoSH Act.

The PoSH Act aims to create a safe and conducive work environment for women and provide protection against sexual harassment. After one decade passed the PoSH Act came into force it has noticed serious lapses and uncertainty regarding its implementation.

, Recently Supreme Court bench of India has directed union and state governments and union territories to verify all government and private bodies how they are enforcing the Act and its strict adherence.

The apex court has directed all state governments and UTs to undertake a time-bound exercise to constitute Internal complaints committees [ICCs], Local Committees [LCs] and Internal Committees [IC] in workplaces where women are working and the employer bodies to publish the details of their respective committees in their departmental websites.

According to the Act two bodies have to conduct inquiries in line with the PoSH Act, a woman can file a written complaint either to the internal or local complaints committee within three to six months of the sexual harassment or assault incident. The Committee resolves the issue by two methods ‘through conciliation’ or initiate an ‘inquiry’ taking appropriate action against the alleged violators.

Responding to Supreme Court guidelines and state government instruction ADM Biswal instructed different departments and public bodies functioning in districts where women are working to establish ICC and LC urgently. [Ends]