BJD holds a training program for party workers in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The BJD unit under the Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency held a party workers training program at Sanskruti Bhawan here on Saturday. Government chief whip, MLA Prashant Muduli, and party observer Nayagarh legislator Dr Aruna Kumar Sahoo inaugurated the three-day training camp. Speaking to party sympathizers Dr Sahoo reiterated state government success stories of each sector under the able leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He urged party workers to be trained in digital mode and traditional methods as a result of the achievements of the BJD government to reach people generously.

According to organizer sources informed that two master trainers Mihir Ray and Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra have been deputed from BJD headquarters to give training to party workers at the grassroots level. On the first day party supporters from Zone 1 and 2 coming under Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency were given training. The training programme witnessed huge numbers of party workers including women and PRI members.

The BJD’s district working president Ex MLA Jyoutish Das, ZP president Manoj Bhoi, Jagatsinghpur block chairperson Kanaka Prava Lenka, Jagatsinghpur municipality BJD president Priyabrata Mohapatra participated.