PNB celebrates Republic Day with a humanitarian cause

New Delhi: Nation’s leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) today celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with lots of patriotism and fervor. The PNB MD & CEO Shri. CH. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao hoisted the National flag at headquarters in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by the EDs, CVO, CGMs and senior officials of PNB.

Saluting the warriors, Shri CH. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB said “PNB Parivar salutes the innumerable sacrifices the armed forces have made for our wellbeing. The pandemic had brought the toughest time across globe, but we now see the positivity and improvement in the economy. With the advent of the vaccine, the impact is receding. We salute the contribution and responsibility taken by our frontline warriors our medical fraternity and the healthcare industry for bringing a ray of hope.

Appreciating the contribution and the enthusiasm shown by the entire PNB Parivar 2.0, MD & CEO said “PNB has successfully completed the CBS integration with e-UBI and e-OBC in record time, managing 18crore plus customers. The amalgamation is the turnaround for the bank, the resilience in bouncing back with the animal spirit. Taking a lead as a premier bank PNB Parivar takes the pledge to strengthen the bank in the days to come.

The bank has always been a step ahead in contributing to the economy by introducing multiple initiatives. With the Gram Sampark Abhiyan, the bank has covered 29,770 villages with 14 lakh plus customers. Promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, through the MSME cluster campaign, the bank has identified 240 plus clusters targeting 400 plus customers by March 2021, MD & CEO added.

During the celebrations, PNB generously donated through the ‘PNB Prerna’ initiative to four organisations working for the welfare of various sections of the society. The initiative was headed by Smt. Janaki Chamarty, the wife of Shri. CH. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB

The financial assistance was offered to HelpAge India, Inspiration, Delhi Council of Child Welfare and Earth Saviours Foundation, providing them with the necessary support during these difficult times. Donations were made at a ceremony organised at the PNB Staff Training CSC, Civil Lines, New Delhi.

The PNB Women Welfare Association, also known as PNB Prerna, constitutes spouses of MD and CEO, EDs, CVO, CGMs and GMs as well as working members of the Bank. Its members have been organising and participating in CSR activities of the Bank including Child Welfare, Tree Plantation, Education, etc., from their own corpus funds.