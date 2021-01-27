JSPL Barbil observes 72nd Republic Day

Barbil: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL)’s Barbil pellet plant here on Tuesday observed 72nd Republic Day with great pomp and pageantry. Plant Head and vice president Shri Brij Badhadra unfurled the tricolour as the chief guest of the occasion. Abiding all precautionary measures under COVID-19 guidelines, the event was observed in the presence of other department heads, officials and employees of the Unit.

On the occasion, Shri Badhadra read out the message of JSPL’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal. In his speech, Mr. Jindal moved an appeal for all for considering observations of as National Flag Day on 23rd January. “Being largest democracy of the World, there should be a Day dedicated to our National Flag, which is our symbol of Unity in Diversity. January 23, on which we all Indians got the right to fly the National Flag freely, should be the best date for this. We may name it as Tiranga Diwas”, Mr Jindal said. He also proposed to observe ‘Tiranga week’ from 23rd January to 26th January which will inspire all the citizens to deeply relate with the National Flag.

In his message, Mr Jindal congratulated all the workers and employees of Barbil unit, for producing the highest ever pellet in last October.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Badhadra said, “Today we have come a long way in the path of free India. Let’s pledge to do our duty of preparing ourselves to be well-educated citizens of tomorrow. Let’s do our duty sincerely and work hard to achieve our goal”.

At the end of the event, 80 workers and employees of several departments of the plant were felicitated for their dedication and hard work. At JSPL’s Bhubaneswar Office, Mr. Prashant Hota, President & Head (Group CSR & Sustainability) unfurled the national flag, addressed the employees and read out the message of JSPL’s Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal.