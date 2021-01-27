MCL celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: Felicitation of COVID19 warriors today marked the celebrations of 72nd Republic Day at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

Shri OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations) unfurled the Tricolour at the headquarters in the presence of Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/P&P), other senior officers and vice-presidents of Jagriti Mahila Mandal.

The celebrations, which were scaled down due to COVID19 pandemic across all establishments of the company, were organised following government guidelines.

Message of CMD Shri PK Sinha to the employees and other stakeholders of company was read out by Shri OP Singh, who also took the salute of marching security contingents.

On this occasion, company felicitated frontline medical practitioners, nurses, security guards and safai mitra.

