PMGSY a precursor in progress of rural economy and prosperity : CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that apart from health, sanitation and other frontline workers, workers of BJP also ensured that all possible help was provided to the needy during the time of pandemic of COVID-19. He said that lakhs of masks, sanitizers and food kits were distributed free of cost to the people in need. The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering at Dari today under Dharamshala Assembly Constituency to celebrate 75 years of formation of Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the opposition did nothing during this testing time and were busy in politicizing this sensitive issue. He said that there were only two oxygen plants in the State, but today there were 50 PSA oxygen plants in the State. He said that there were only 50 ventilators in the State two years back and today the State has over 1020 ventilators in different health institutions. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided free vaccines to people of the country. Himachal Pradesh ranked at the top in the country in administering the vaccine, he added.

The Chief Minister said that there were only 301 educational institutions in the State at the time of its formation, whereas today the number has gone up to 16,124. He said per capita income was only Rs. 240 which today has crossed the magical mark of Rs. 2 lakh. Giving the reference of documentary film screened in the function, he said people of the State used to cross rivers with the help of inflated skin of buffalo, whereas today there are over 2,326 bridges in the State. Attributing the credit of progress to all previous Chief Ministers, Jai Ram Thakur said that documentary also has reference of these Chief Ministers.

Paying gratitude to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vaypayee, Jai Ram Thakur said entire credit for link road networks across the state goes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee who also had a deep affection with Himachalis and the state. He was the Prime Minister who started the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna in the country. Nearly 50 percent road networks in the state have been covered under PMGSY and this led to all round progress and prosperity of especially rural areas of the state.

The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition stalls put up on the aspects of various developments during the journey of 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh.

While welcoming the Chief Minister, MLA Vishal Nehria said various developmental projects have started in Dharamshala constituency under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MP Lok Sabha Kishan Kapoor, MLA Pawan Kajal, Vice Chairman Himachal Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation O.P. Chaudhary, Mayor Municipal Corporation Onkar Nehria, Deputy Mayor Sarv Chand Galotia were also present on the occasion.