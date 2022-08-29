Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar releases book of Priyanka Bhardwaj

New Delhi :Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released the book ‘Sunita Jain Ka Rachna-Samsar’ written by Priyanka Bhardwaj at Raj Bhavan, here today.

On the occasion, the Governor appreciated the research work and efforts of the author and said that ‘Sunita Jain ka Rachna-Samsar’ was very extensive work and the biggest challenge in itself. The book interprets the compositions of collection of more than fifty poems of Sunita Jain in the contemporary perspective. He said that the beliefs, values of life of Indians could be seen together in her poems. He added that Priyanka Bhardwaj has tried to think from the perspective of social, economic, political, cultural and post-modern discourse emerging in the world of creation of poems by Sunita Jain.

He asked the writer to continue with her efforts and said that her book would prove beneficial for the scholars associated with Hindi literature.

Priyanka Bhardwaj hailed from Sanawar village near Kasauli, a famous tourist spot in Solan district and is currently working as Assistant Professor in Government College, Solan. Earlier, in the year 2019, her collection of poems ‘Band Muthhi ka Vyakaran’ was also published.