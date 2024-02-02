PM to inaugurate CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024 on 3rd February

New Delhi,2nd February: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) – Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan on 3rd February, 2024 at around 10 AM. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The theme of the conference is “Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery”. This conference will deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others.

This Conference will have participation of Attorney Generals and Solicitors from the Commonwealth nations spanning the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean along with various international delegations. The conference serves as a unique platform by offering a forum for interaction among different stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity. It also includes an exclusive round table conference tailored for Attorneys and Solicitors general aiming to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.