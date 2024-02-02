Shri Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Interim Budget 2024-25 as stepping stone to make India a developed country by 2047

New Delhi,2nd February: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Interim Budget 2024-25 as a stepping stone to make India a developed country by 2047.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, he said this budget was a brilliant, forward-looking, people-centric and growth-stimulating Viksit Bharat Budget. Shri Pradhan emphasised that the Budget gives further momentum to women-led development, fulfilling aspirations and furthering ease-of-living for all, green growth and employment generation. He also said that the Budget positions India for incremental all-round development across sectors.

Shri Pradhan complimented the Finance Minister for her far-sighted vision to combine the power of youth and technology in the Viksit Bharat Budget. He said that this budget will pave the way for a golden era of research, innovation and entrepreneurship led by India’s talented Yuva Shakti.

He said that the biggest announcement of this budget is the ‘Jai Anusandhan’ scheme for which ₹1 lakh crore has been announced as a corpus fund, through which private entities may opt for an interest-free loan for 50 years. This will directly benefit India’s new generation, Shri Pradhan added.

Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget, 2024-25, highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering the youth, notably the Amrit Peedhi – the Yuva.

* The PM SHRI initiative was notably mentioned, as it is ensuring the delivery of high-quality education while the Skill India Mission has successfully trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh individuals, and established 3,000 new ITIs.

* Numerous institutions of higher learning, including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMSs and 390 universities’ establishment also found a mention, marking a substantial stride in educational development.

* A notable 28% increase in female enrollment in higher education was a moment of pride. In STEM courses, women now make up an impressive 43% of the total enrollment, marking one of the highest figures globally.

Highlights of Budget 2024-25 – D/o School Education & Literacy

* The Budget Allocation for the FY 2024-25 of ₹73,498 crore is the highest ever for the Department of School Education & Literacy.

* There has been an overall increase of ₹12,024 crore (19.56%) in the Budget Allocation of Department of School Education and Literacy in the FY 2024-25 from RE 2023-24.

* The highest ever Budget Allocation may be seen in the Autonomous Bodies of KVS & NVS at ₹9,302 cr. and ₹5,800 cr respectively.

* Budget Allocation in Flagship Schemes has increased, i.e., Samagra Shiksha (by ₹4,500 cr), PM-POSHAN (by ₹2,467 cr) and PM-SHRI (by ₹3,250 cr) as compared to RE 2023-24.

* Allocation in KVS has increased by ₹ 802 cr while allocation in NVS has increased by ₹330 cr w.r.t RE 2023-24.