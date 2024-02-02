PM to visit Odisha and Assam on 3-4 February

New Delhi,2nd February: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and Assam on 3-4 February, 2024.

On 3rd February, at around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 68,000 crore during a public programme in Sambalpur, Odisha. Prime Minister will then travel to Assam. On 4th February at around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,000 crore during a public programme in Guwahati.

PM in Sambalpur

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen the energy security of the country, inauguration, dedication to nation and foundation stone laying of multiple projects aimed at boosting the energy sector will be done in the public programme in Sambalpur, Odisha.

Prime Minister will inaugurate ‘Dhamra – Angul Pipeline Section’ (412 Km) of ‘Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (JHBDPL)’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 2450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline Section’ (692 Km)’ of Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2660 crore, will improve the natural gas availability to states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple power projects worth about 28,980 crore. The projects to be dedicated to nation include NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2×800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1×250 MW) in Sundargarh district of Odisha. He will also lay the foundation stone of NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×660 MW) in Angul district of Odisha. These power projects will supply low-cost power to Odisha as well as several other states.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) Talabira Thermal power project worth more than 27000 crore. Strengthening the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this state-of-the-art project will provide reliable, affordable and round the clock power contributing significantly to the nation’s energy security and playing a vital role in the country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Prime Minister will inaugurate coal infrastructure projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited including First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects – Bhubaneswari Phase-I in Talcher Coalfields in Angul district and Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS). Built at a cost of about Rs. 2145 crore, these projects will boost the quality and supply of dry fuel from Odisha. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Ib Valley Washery, built at a cost of over Rs. 550 crore in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. It will mark a paradigm shift in coal processing for quality, signifying innovation and sustainability. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a 50 km long second track of Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line Phase-1 built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, with an investment of Rs 878 crore.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate three road sector projects of National Highways, developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 2110 crore. The projects include four laning of Rimuli-Koida Section of NH 215 (New NH No. 520), four laning of Biramitrapur-Brahmani Bypass end section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143) and four laning of Brahmani Bypass End-Rajamunda Section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143). These projects will enhance connectivity and also contribute towards economic development of the region.

Further, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth about Rs. 2146 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Sambalpur Railway Station, whose architecture is inspired from the Sailashree Palace. He will also dedicate the Sambalpur- Talcher Doubling Railway Line (168 Kms) and Jhartarbha to Sonepur New Railway line (21.7 Kms), enhancing the rail network capacity in the region. Prime Minister will also flag off Puri-Sonepur-Puri Weekly Express, which will improve connectivity for the rail passengers in the region.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur. Further, he will dedicate the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

PM in Guwahati

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 11,000 crore in Guwahati.

Providing world class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister. In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

With a view to harness the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, foundation stone for development of a medical college at Karimganj will also be laid by him.