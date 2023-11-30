PM praises Sarpanch from border area in Jammu for her dedication

New Delhi,30th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. During the program, the Prime Minister dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, Shri Modi also launched the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. The Prime Minister announced both these initiatives, providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 during his Independence Day speech earlier this year. The program marks the fulfilment of these promises.

Smt Balveer Kaur, Sarpanch of village Rangpur and a farmer from Arnia in Jammu district informed the Prime Minister that she has availed of the benefits of multiple government schemes namely Kisan Credit Card scheme, Farm Machinery Bank Scheme and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. She further added that her village is located near the border. Shri Modi congratulated her for being the owner of a tractor that was purchased using Kisan Credit Card.

The Prime Minister complimented her on having data of her area on her finger tips, she replied ‘Aap se hi seekha hai grassroot par kaam karna. Kaam karti hoon aur bhoolti nahi hoon.” (I Have learnt from you to work at the grassroot and not forget details of the work).

He emphasized the need to create awareness about attaining saturation of government schemes and suggested Smt Kaur reach out to ten neighbouring villages and spread the word. The Prime Minister underlined the belief that all the benefits reach the last person standing in the queue. Throwing light on the purpose of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Prime Minister said that it aims to learn from the experiences of the existing beneficiaries and also encompass those who have not yet availed the benefits.