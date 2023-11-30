Bhubaneswar: Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi from Odisha becomes India’s first Woman Aide-De-Camp. Ms. Manisha Padhi, an IAF Officer from Odisha’s Berhampur, for creating history by becoming India’s first female Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

She was appointed as the ADC to Hon’ble Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati. Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi, a 2015 batch officer of the Indian Air Force, had served in three different postings—Air Force Station, Bidar, Air Force Station, Pune, and Air Force Station, Bhatinda.