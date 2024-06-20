PM Narendra Modi wishes Honorable President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu on her birthday

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi wished the Honorable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu on her birthday today.

Shri Modi said that the President’s life journey gives hope to crores of people.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force. Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn”