PM Narendra Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects Worth Over 1500 Crore Rupees In J&K Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning today. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than One Thousand Five Hundred crore rupees in the Union Territory. Mr Modi will participate in the “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K” event in Srinagar today.

The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 individuals appointed to government service. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project, worth One Thousand Eight Hundred crore rupees. On 21st June, PM Modi will lead the tenth International Yoga Day celebration in Srinagar by participating in a yoga session and addressing the gathering.