North Korea And Russia Sign Mutual Defense Pact, Strengthen Military Cooperation

By OdAdmin

North Korea and Russia have signed an agreement to strengthen their military cooperation, including a mutual defense pledge in case of an attack. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the enhanced relationship as an alliance during a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang today.

This is Putin’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years. He said, the comprehensive partnership agreement signed today includes provisions for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against either party.

