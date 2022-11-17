PM Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address at third ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing on 18th November

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the third ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi on 18th November at 9:30 AM.

The two day conference organised on 18th-19th November, will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges. The conference will build on gains and learnings of previous two conferences (held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019) and will work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate. It will be attended by about 450 delegates from across the world, including Ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations.

During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on ‘Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing’, ‘Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism’, ‘Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing’ and ‘International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing’.