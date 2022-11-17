Jeevan Pramaan app with Face Authentication Technology easing lives of pensioners

New Delhi : A Digital Life Certificate Submission camp for pensioners was organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India and State Bank of India at the SBI Anushakti Nagar Branch, Mumbai today. A similar one-day camp was organised in Ambernath yesterday. The objective of the camps was to familiarise pensioners with the Jeevan Pramaan app that uses face Authentication Technology for digital submission of Life Certificates.

The camp is a part of the nation-wide awareness campaign being run by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare for promotion of Digital Life Certificates for Central Government pensioners. More than 61 lakh pensioners have submitted their digital Life Certificates since 1 October 2022. The Face Authentication Technology was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in November 2021.

At the camp, SBI volunteers helped and guided pensioners about submission of Life Certificates digitally through Jeevan Pramaan App using their mobile phones.

Under Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare Shri Manoj Kumar who led the team at the camp explained “Earlier, aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks to submit Life Certificate in physical form. Now, they can submit their Life Certificates digitally at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes”.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of Central Government, State Government or any other Government organization can take benefit of this facility.

The app can be downloaded from:

Jeevan Pramaan :: Life Certificate for Pensioners ** DeitY ** Government of India