PM Narendra Modi to address closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of 400th Birth Anniversary of Lachit Barphukan on 25th November

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of 400th Birth Anniversary of Lachit Barphukan on 25th November, 2022 at 11 AM in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to honour the unsung heroes in a befitting manner. In line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Lachit Barphukan. The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by the then Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.

Lachit Barphukan (24th November, 1622 — 25th April, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb. Lachit Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals. The heroic fight of Lachit Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country.