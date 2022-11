New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Lachit Diwas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader.”