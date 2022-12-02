PM Narendra Modi shares breathtaking images from recently launched EOS-06 satellite

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite. The Prime Minister further added that these advancements in the world of space technology will help in better prediction of cyclones and promote the coastal economy as well.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too.”