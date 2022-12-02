MOIL’s production and sales jump in November 2022.

New Delhi : With a production of 1.2 lakh tones of Manganese Ore in November, 2022, MOIL has registered a significant growth of 60% during the month over October, 2022. On the sales front, MOIL has recorded a growth of 82% during the period over the previous month, in spite of challenging market conditions.

Smt. Usha Singh, Director (Human Resource) & CMD (Addl. Charge), attributed the improved performance of the company to the great team effort exhibited by all concerned and reiterated that MOIL is geared up for much better performance in the remaining period of the financial year.

MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Miniratna Category-I CPSE under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates eleven mines in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. MOIL holds about 34% of the manganese ore reserves of the country and is contributing approximately 45% of the domestic production. The company has an ambitious vision of almost doubling its production to 3.00 million tonnes by 2030. MOIL is also exploring business opportunities in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Odisha besides other areas in the state of Madhya Pradesh