PM Narendra Modi receives congratulatory messages from world leaders on securing victory in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi thanked the world leaders for their congratulatory messages on securing a victory in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections held in India. Shri Modi replied to the messages by world leaders on the social media platform ‘X’.

In response to a post by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth ji for your heartfelt message. Mauritius plays a crucial role at the intersection of our Neighbourhood First policy, Vision SAGAR and our commitment for the Global South. I look forward to working together to further deepen our special partnership.”

Replying to a post by the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Mr Thsering Tobgay, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you my friend Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for your warm wishes. Bharat-Bhutan relations will continue to grow strength to strength.”

Responding to a post by the Prime Minister of Nepal, Comrade Prachanda, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Prime Minister Comrade Prachanda ji for your kind wishes. Look forward to continued cooperation to strengthen India-Nepal friendship.”

In response to a post by the President of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe. I look forward to our continued cooperation on the India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership.”

In response to a post by the Executive President of Sri Lanka, Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you for your wishes, my friend Mahinda Rajapaksa. As the India-Sri Lanka partnership charts new frontiers, look forward to your continued support.”

In response to a post by the Field Marshal of Sri Lanka, Mr Sarath Fonseka, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Mr Sarath Fonseka. Our ties with Sri Lanka are special. We will continue to work with the people of Sri Lanka to further deepen and strengthen it.”

In response to a post by the Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka, Mr Sajith Premadasa, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Sajith Premadasa for your warm wishes! Our relations with Sri Lanka are special and uniquely fraternal. We are committed to further strengthen our unbreakable bonds in keeping with our neighbourhood first policy!”

Replying to a post by the Prime Minister of Italy, Ms Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you for your kind wishes PM Giorgia Meloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good.”

Responding to a post by the President of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you President Mohamed Muizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties.”

Responding to a post by the Vice President of Maldives, Mr Hussain Mohamed Latheef, the Prime Minister said;

“Appreciate your kind message Vice President Sembe. We will continue to work together to deepen bilateral partnership.”

Responding to a post by the Former President of Maldives, Mr Mohamed Nasheed, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Mohamed Nasheed for your kind wishes. We value your constant support for enhancement of India – Maldives relationship.”

Responding to a post by Maldivian Politician and Former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Abdulla Shahid, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you for your warm wishes, Abdulla Shahid. We share your desire to see our relationship with Maldives achieving new heights.”

In response to a post by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Mr Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Prime Minister Andrew Holness. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people.”

Replying to a post by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Ms Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. I look forward to working with you for a strong partnership between India and Barbados for the welfare of our people.”

