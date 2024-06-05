PM Narendra Modi receives congratulatory messages from world leaders on securing victory in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi thanked the world leaders for their congratulatory messages on securing a victory in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections held in India. Shri Modi replied to the messages by world leaders on the social media platform ‘X’.
In response to a post by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Prime Minister said;
“Thank you Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth ji for your heartfelt message. Mauritius plays a crucial role at the intersection of our Neighbourhood First policy, Vision SAGAR and our commitment for the Global South. I look forward to working together to further deepen our special partnership.”
Replying to a post by the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Mr Thsering Tobgay, the Prime Minister said;
“Thank you my friend Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for your warm wishes. Bharat-Bhutan relations will continue to grow strength to strength.”
“Thank you Prime Minister Comrade Prachanda ji for your kind wishes. Look forward to continued cooperation to strengthen India-Nepal friendship.”
“Thank you, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe. I look forward to our continued cooperation on the India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership.”
“Thank you for your wishes, my friend Mahinda Rajapaksa. As the India-Sri Lanka partnership charts new frontiers, look forward to your continued support.”
“Thank you Mr Sarath Fonseka. Our ties with Sri Lanka are special. We will continue to work with the people of Sri Lanka to further deepen and strengthen it.”
“Thank you Sajith Premadasa for your warm wishes! Our relations with Sri Lanka are special and uniquely fraternal. We are committed to further strengthen our unbreakable bonds in keeping with our neighbourhood first policy!”
“Thank you for your kind wishes PM Giorgia Meloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good.”
“Thank you President Mohamed Muizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties.”
“Appreciate your kind message Vice President Sembe. We will continue to work together to deepen bilateral partnership.”
“Thank you Mohamed Nasheed for your kind wishes. We value your constant support for enhancement of India – Maldives relationship.”
“Thank you for your warm wishes, Abdulla Shahid. We share your desire to see our relationship with Maldives achieving new heights.”
“Thank you Prime Minister Andrew Holness. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people.”
“Thank you Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. I look forward to working with you for a strong partnership between India and Barbados for the welfare of our people.”
