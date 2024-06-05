NMDC reaffirms its commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day 2024

Mumbai : India’s responsible miner and largest iron ore producer, NMDC celebrated World Environment Day 2024 today at its Head Office in Hyderabad and projects across India, pledging to nurture the environment.

The celebrations commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting. NMDC’s Senior Management Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) along with Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) and Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO, led the employees in pledging to protect the environment. A special video was unveiled in line with the theme ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience’.

Addressing the employees and emphasizing on the importance of sustainability, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, said, “Earth is the only planet that supports life and has the potential to heal itself, but the question arises who will heal us? Are we living responsibly and preserving the resources for our future generation. We need to take care of our carbon footprints at an individual level. Our steps are directly related to intergenerational equity, so make a wise & sustainable choice for a better tomorrow.”

Shri Vinay Kumar engaged with the employees, highlighting the critical aspects of water management, deforestation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy for sustainable development. He further added, “Let’s take actions on conservation, leaving a healthy environment for the generations to come.”

The event also saw the launch of the NMDC Environment Day 2024 memoirs by Shri Amitava Mukherjee. The winners of the Environment Day Contest, organized at the NMDC Head Office, were felicitated by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Shri Vinay Kumar, and Shri B. Vishwanath.

Additionally, NMDC organized a plantation drive at its major project sites. Poster-making and essay writing competitions were also held for students and employees, fostering greater awareness and involvement in environmental conservation.

Through these initiatives, NMDC reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and its role as a responsible corporate citizen. The company continues to prioritize environmental stewardship, ensuring that its operations contribute to the well-being of the planet and future generations.