Nissan Motor India registers consolidated wholesales of 6204 units in May 2024

Domestic wholesales of 2211 units & export wholesales of 3993 units

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced wholesale figures of 6204 units for May 2024, showcasing a substantial surge from 3043 units in April 2024.

Compared to May 2023 sales, Nissan Motor India registered a growth of 34% with the total sales increasing from 4631 units in May 2023 to 6204 units in May 2024.

Of these, domestic wholesales accounted for 2211 units in May 2024, as against 2404 units in April 2024 and 2618 units sold in May 2023.

This month, export sales figures witnessed an impressive surge, reaching 3993 units, as against the April 2023 export wholesales of 639 units and 2013 units in May 2023. This impressive performance showcases Nissan’s resilience to delivering exceptional service quality and experiences to the customers.

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The optimistic mindset and a super solid effort by our team have played a pivotal role in driving our growth. It is truly inspiring to witness such collective effort leading to exceptional results. As we move forward, our commitment to putting our customers first remains intact. We are dedicated to further expanding our reach and enhancing our offerings in the Indian market as we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations at every step.”

Nissan Motor India has been on an upward trajectory with the Nissan Magnite, which continues to captivate consumers across the country and abroad. Since its launch in December 2020, the Magnite has garnered immense popularity, with over 140,000 units sold in the Indian market domestically and abroad. The Magnite, blending design excellence from Japan with efficient production in India, embodies Nissan Motor India’s ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’ manufacturing philosophy.

As part of its growth strategy, Nissan Motor India has been expanding its network footprint across the country. With recent additions in Srinagar, Salem, Delhi and Durgapur, Nissan now boasts a network of 272 touchpoints, providing quality sales and service experiences to customers nationwide. Nissan will continue to expand its network footprint in the coming fiscal year and go closer to where its customers are coming from across India.

The Big, Bold and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan Motor India has focused on exports to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.