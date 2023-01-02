PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also acknowledged his contributions to social reforms, rural development and India’s freedom movement.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people. He was also widely respected for his efforts to further rural development and made a great contribution to India’s freedom movement.”