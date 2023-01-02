DRDO Chairman Dr S V Kamat released a monograph on Infrared Signatures, Sensors & Technologies, bi-monthly bulletin-InSights, DRDO Technology Foresight, Stores Manual guidelines 2023

New Delhi : On the occasion of 65th DRDO Day Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, Dr S V Kamat addressed DRDO fraternity today.

Besides, he reaffirmed DRDO’s commitment toward R&D excellence & develop cutting-edge technologies for Atmanirbharta in Defence.

Chairman DRDO also released a monograph on Infrared Signatures, Sensors & Technologies, bi-monthly bulletin-InSights, DRDO Technology Foresight, Stores Manual guidelines 2023 and a book comprising of articles on defence technologies (25 in english & 25 in hindi).