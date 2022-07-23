PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to freedom fighters, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. Shri Modi also shared an excerpt of Mann Ki Baat in which he had spoken about Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad a few years ago. He also shared snapshots of his Mumbai visits, where he visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I bow to two greats sons of Maa Bharti, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. These two stalwarts epitomise courage and patriotism. Sharing what I had spoken about them during #MannKiBaat a few years ago.”

“One of the everlasting legacies of Lokmanya Tilak is the large scale Ganesh Utsavs, which ignited a spirit of cultural consciousness among the people. During one of my Mumbai visits, I visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak.”