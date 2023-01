New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid homage to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary.

“In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I pay homage to the inspiring Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She personifies the indomitable spirit of our Nari Shakti. Hers was a life devoted to educating and empowering women. Equally inspiring is her focus on social reform and community service.”