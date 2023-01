New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Tributes to the courageous Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. She was at the forefront of ensuring justice for her people. She fiercely resisted colonialism and also worked for the welfare of society. Her bravery will keep motivating generations to come.”